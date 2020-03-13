Former Dudley High teaching assistant accused of sex acts with a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant is facing sex crime charges following an investigation, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of sex acts with a student.

On Aug. 13, 2019, the Greensboro Police Department received a report that a former student had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland, who was a teaching assistant at the school. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.

On Thursday, Holland was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

Greensboro police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2255.