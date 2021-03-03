Former Davidson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Fred Mock passes away

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Former Davidson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Fred Mock has passed away, the school system announced on Wednesday.

A native of Davidson County, Mock served as superintendent for 16 years.

Before he was superintendent, he was a guidance counselor at East Davidson in the late 70s and early 80s. He held several other positions in the school system.

He retired as superintendent on Jan. 1, 2014.

The school system released the following statement:

“With heavy hearts we share that Dr. Fred Mock, former Superintendent of Davidson County Schools for 16 years, passed away. Many of us were privileged to work with Dr. Mock, who served the district he so loved for more than 38 years. Join us in keeping his family in thoughts and prayers and feel free to share your fond memories with us.”