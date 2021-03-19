Former Davidson County fire chief accused of falsifying department rosters

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Davidson County fire chief is accused of falsifying department rosters, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Timothy Aaron Spivey, 40, of Lexington, was arrested by Davidson County deputies on Thursday.

Spivey is the former fire chief at the Tyro Fire Department.

The DOI is accusing Spivey of submitting a certified fire department roster to the N.C. State Firefighters Association containing false information and overstating the training hours of firefighters in the department.

The offenses happened between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 while he was still the fire chief, according to the release.

After being taken into custody, Spivey was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.