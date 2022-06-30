(WGHP) — A former Charlotte Hornet player and NBA star has been charged with felony domestic violence, according to TMZ.

Miles Bridges, who most recently played for the Hornets and was expected to be a top free-agent target this off-season, turned himself in on felony domestic violence charges Wednesday afternoon after an incident that happened on Tuesday.

TMZ reports that Bridges and a woman were arguing and the argument turned physical. Police were called to the scene but he had left by the time they arrived. The woman, who was not identified, required medical attention.

Bridges, 24, was charged with felony domestic violence and given a $130,000 dollar bail. He’s since been released from jail.

He spent four seasons as a forward with the Charlotte Hornets and also raps under the name RTB MB.