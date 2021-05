DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Move over limousines. There’s a new way to make your big prom entrance!

Parents of student at East Davidson High School hosted their own junior prom on Saturday at the Crystal Garden in Jamestown.

Some of the attendees arrived in an unusual style.

Limos are scarce, so they decided to boat into the venue—sort of.

The boat was on a trailer, pulled by a truck from Producto Lure out of the Thomasville.