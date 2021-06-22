‘Those little boys are our whole world,’ two generations of Forever Families celebrate how fostering changed their lives

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We brought you the story of the Trogdon family’s foster journey last week, as the blended family with five children opened their home to more, following their lifelong dreams of fostering.

Their daughter Emily was called to do the same, inspired by her parents’ selflessness. “Brian and I, we got married in 2018, and we waited a little while to start having biological children, and it didn’t happen immediately, didn’t happen at all. We knew about Seven Homes because of my parents, so we decided to go ahead and foster, and we got these boys.”

“And it took not even a day for me to realize how much she was prepared to be a mom and how equipped she was through Seven Homes MAPP class and the support that they had,” Shanda says.

Emily believes it was fated. The boys came to them just two days after they were licensed. The boys became adoptable the same day they had planned to start fertility treatments. So they didn’t start their fertility cycle, because if they had the chance to have their boys, they were going to take it.

“Those little boys are our whole world,” Emily says.



There is zero difference in love, the Trogdons say.

“Our family doesn’t look alike; our family doesn’t look the same, sounds the same, and it is just incredible!” Emily says.