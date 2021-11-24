‘For me, it’s about respect’; Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

Left party economical spokesperson Ulla Andersson, left, talks with Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, centre, and Green party’s Janine Alm Ericson, during the Parliamentary debate about the government’s budget proposal on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014. Swedish lawmakers on Wednesday were debating the budget proposal of the new minority government before a decisive vote that could force the left-leaning coalition to resign, and the far-right Sweden Democrats have said they will side with the opposition in the vote to force the government’s collapse. (AP Photo / Henrik Montgomery) SWEDEN OUT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and its coalition partner left the two-party minority government.

”For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

Andersson has informed parliamentary Speaker Anderas Norlen that she is still interested in leading a Social Democratic one-party government.

She said that “a coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again.”