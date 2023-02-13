HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Chick-fil-A has officially debuted its brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich, at least in the few cities where it’s available.

As of Monday, the sandwich is available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. The reason? They want feedback before deciding if it should become a permanent fixture of the menu.

This is the packaging of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. The bag says “Tastiest call of the day. This cauliflower filet is freshly breaded and cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.”

That’s why we stopped by Monday morning to test it out for ourselves. Brayden, one of our digital producers, cruised through a Chick-fil-A location in the Triad and ordered the new sandwich as part of a meal combo. The total came to $11.43.

He said the cauliflower was very tender and easy to bite into, and there’s a crunch as you bite through the middle of the cauliflower patty. It has a sweeter taste than Chick-fil-A’s flagship chicken sandwich.

This is the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. (WGHP)

If you’re a stalwart for the classic, this isn’t likely to change your order. Brayden said, head to head, the cauliflower just isn’t as good as the chicken.

All in all, he gave it a 3.5 out of 5 stars.

The sandwich marks the company’s first “plant-forward entrée,” comprised of a filet cut from cauliflower. Chick-fil-A says it will be prepared similarly to how they prepare their chicken sandwiches, meaning it is marinated and breaded in their signature seasoning before being pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two dill pickle chips.

Vegetarians and vegans should be aware that milk and eggs are included in the preparation process, and restaurants do not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.

To find out if your local Chick-fil-A is participating, check the Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant.