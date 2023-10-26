(WGHP) — Ever wondered which restaurants in your state are Flavortown-approved? Take a look!

We’ve put together a complete, searchable rundown of all restaurants visited by celebrity chef and renowned foodie Guy Fieri across all 518 currently released episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” as of Oct. 26, 2023.

Using the search bar in the table below, type in the name of a state to see a rundown of all restaurants that Fieri has visited in that state. The list is organized by episode, so restaurants that have been featured in multiple episodes will appear more than once.

If the table does not appear, try accessing via this link.

For the uninitiated, the show, affectionally known by fans as "Triple D," is the Food Network's cross-country exploration of America's classic "greasy spoon" restaurants. Fieri first hit the road with "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2007.

Fieri first launched into the spotlight with his 2006 victory on "Next Food Network Star," and he's done the title justice, earning himself a Hollywood Walk Fame star in 2019.