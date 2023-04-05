JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Easter is days away. So on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re working on the Easter menu for your family with the chefs at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown.

Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

Serving Size: 12 servings

Ingredients

2 jars creamy peanut butter (12.5 ounces each)

4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 pound (8 tablespoons) butter

1 cup chocolate chips, milk or dark

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

a few peanut butter chips

Directions

In a large bowl, mix 2 jars (12.5 ounces each) of creamy peanut butter, 4 cups confectioners’ sugar and 1/4 pound (8 tablespoons) butter. The batter should be creamy, but thick. If not thick enough, gradually add a little more confectioners’ sugar. This batter must be refrigerated for at least 2 hours before working with it, and preferably a day ahead. Once the batter is chilled, take small amounts out of the fridge, and roll into small balls and shape into eggs. Store the eggs in a plastic container in layers that are separated by waxed paper. Freeze. When eggs are completely frozen, take a few out at a time to dip into chocolate. To melt the chocolate, place 1 cup of chocolate chips into a small bowl (glass, not plastic) with 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil. The oil adds a little shine to the chocolate. Melt in the microwave slowly in 45-second increments, until completely melted. Dip frozen eggs, a few at a time, into the chocolate. After dipping, drizzle the eggs with melted peanut butter chips (melted in the same manner as the chocolate). Let cool on a waxed-paper-lined cookie sheet in a cool place. The chocolate should set almost immediately if the eggs were frozen before dipping. Store in plastic containers either in the refrigerator or in the freezer until ready to use.

Fresh Spinach and Artichoke

Serving Size: Serves 6-8

Ingredients

4 medium artichokes

7 cups spinach, chopped

2 tablespoons pasture butter

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 ounces all-natural cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1/4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 organic garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1/3 cup chopped green onions

Cooking spray

Instructions

Cut stems and about 1 1/2 inches from tops of artichokes with a serrated knife.

Place a steaming basket into a large pot and fill with water until it just touches the bottom of the steamer.

Put the artichokes on top of the steaming basket and cover with a lid. (Depending on how large your pot is, you might need to replace the water halfway through cooking.)

Place the pot on the stove and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Steam for 40 minutes, or until the outer leaves EASILY pull off from the artichoke.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and lightly sauté the spinach until tender, adding a pinch of salt. Drain spinach and set aside.

Remove leaves from artichokes (reserving the biggest and prettiest for dipping). Discard the tough outer leaves and small inner leaves. Remove and discard fuzzy thistle from bottom. Chop artichoke bottoms and set aside.

Combine mayonnaise, cream cheese, milk, yogurt, salt and garlic in a medium bowl, stirring until smooth. Add green onions, chopped artichokes and spinach; stir until well combined.

Spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray and bake at 350 degrees F for 35 minutes or until edges brown.

Serve with artichoke leaves or crudités for dipping.