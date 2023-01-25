WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Spice up your winter menu with a Tex Mex menu.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Alma Mexicana in Winston-Salem to show us how to make some delicious dishes.

El Modelo Roasted Chicken

Served with:

Tortillas

Mexican Rice & Beans

Slaw

Guacamole

Cheese

Salsas & Picos

Chips

Roast Chicken Recipe:

1 can Modelo or other Mexican Beer

Limes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Cumin

1 tablespoon Chili Powder

1 tablespoon Paprika

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 tablespoon epazote

Salt & Pepper

¼ C Olive Oil

2 White Onions

Small Potatoes

1 bunch of chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Chop onions Layer onions and potatoes into a roasting pan Mix spices together in a small bowl and add olive or vegetable oil. Remove anything organs from inside the cavity of the chicken and position the chicken over an open beer can sitting inside a roasting pan. Pour Spice & Oil paste over the chicken, using your hands to cover the chicken completely with the paste. Roast on the lowest rack of the oven for approximately 1.5 hours or until chicken reaches 165 degrees and juices run clear.

Slaw:

Red Cabbage

Green Cabbage

Fresh Cilantro

Carrots

Fresh Jalapeños or other fresh peppers

½ c cotija cheese

½ c lime juice

½ cup Olive Oil

2 cloves fresh Garlic

Salt & Pepper

Toss together all fresh ingredients and cotija cheese Mix lime juice, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Toss slaw in dressing & allow to chill before serving.

Roasted Avocado Guacamole:

2 large Avocados

½ head Garlic

1 diced yellow onion

1 diced Poblano

4 Tsp lime juice

1 Tbsp parsley

3 Tbsp cilantro

2 tbsp Neutral oil

Salt to taste

Toss diced onion and poblano in 1 tbsp oil and spread out in a single layer on a sheet tray. Wrap garlic in aluminum foil with the rest of the oil and place it on the corner of the same sheet tray with Jalapeños and onions Roast for 20 mins @ 375, occasionally mixing the peppers and onions so they don’t

burn. Allow veggies to cool and then rough chop. Split the avocado in half and remove the seed. Crosshatch the flesh and squeeze into a bowl and mix it with the chopped veggies, mixing them together Season with Salt and Lime juice