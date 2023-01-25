WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Spice up your winter menu with a Tex Mex menu.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Alma Mexicana in Winston-Salem to show us how to make some delicious dishes.
El Modelo Roasted Chicken
Served with:
- Tortillas
- Mexican Rice & Beans
- Slaw
- Guacamole
- Cheese
- Salsas & Picos
- Chips
- Roast Chicken Recipe:
- 1 can Modelo or other Mexican Beer
- Limes
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon Cumin
- 1 tablespoon Chili Powder
- 1 tablespoon Paprika
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 1 tablespoon epazote
- Salt & Pepper
- ¼ C Olive Oil
- 2 White Onions
- Small Potatoes
- 1 bunch of chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
- Chop onions
- Layer onions and potatoes into a roasting pan
- Mix spices together in a small bowl and add olive or vegetable oil.
- Remove anything organs from inside the cavity of the chicken and position the chicken over an open beer can sitting inside a roasting pan.
- Pour Spice & Oil paste over the chicken, using your hands to cover the chicken completely with the paste.
- Roast on the lowest rack of the oven for approximately 1.5 hours or until chicken reaches 165 degrees and juices run clear.
Slaw:
- Red Cabbage
- Green Cabbage
- Fresh Cilantro
- Carrots
- Fresh Jalapeños or other fresh peppers
- ½ c cotija cheese
- ½ c lime juice
- ½ cup Olive Oil
- 2 cloves fresh Garlic
- Salt & Pepper
- Toss together all fresh ingredients and cotija cheese
- Mix lime juice, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Toss slaw in dressing & allow to chill before serving.
Roasted Avocado Guacamole:
- 2 large Avocados
- ½ head Garlic
- 1 diced yellow onion
- 1 diced Poblano
- 4 Tsp lime juice
- 1 Tbsp parsley
- 3 Tbsp cilantro
- 2 tbsp Neutral oil
- Salt to taste
- Toss diced onion and poblano in 1 tbsp oil and spread out in a single layer on a sheet tray.
- Wrap garlic in aluminum foil with the rest of the oil and place it on the corner of the same sheet tray with Jalapeños and onions
- Roast for 20 mins @ 375, occasionally mixing the peppers and onions so they don’t
burn.
- Allow veggies to cool and then rough chop.
- Split the avocado in half and remove the seed.
- Crosshatch the flesh and squeeze into a bowl and mix it with the chopped veggies, mixing them together
- Season with Salt and Lime juice