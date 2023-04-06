(WGHP) — Easter is almost here.

Whether you’re hosting or attending, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is here to share some easy Easter Brunch ideas for every bunny. 

Mini Ham & Cheese Frittata 

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper 
  • 3 tablespoons of fresh chives
  • 3/4 cup of fully cooked ham
  • 1 cup of shredded cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, whisk the first five ingredients until blended; stir in the chives.
  • Spray eight muffin cups with cooking spray
  • Divide the ham and cheese among the eight muffin cups.  Top with egg mixture (filling 3/4 full)
  • Bake for about 20-25 minutes
  • Enjoy!

Easter Shaped Fruit Pizza 

Ingredients:

  • Sugar cookie dough
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 6 tablespoons softened butter
  • 2 cups of powdered sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 

Directions:

  • Using Easter-shaped cookie cutters, cut out shapes from sugar cookie dough. Bake according to the directions
  • While cooking, blend together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla 
  • Once cooled, frost the cookies and add the fruit 
  • Enjoy!

Sunrise Spring Splash

Ingredients:

  • Lemon-lime soda
  • Strawberry lemonade 
  • Limeade 

Directions:

  • Fill the glass with equal parts of the ingredients then tir and enjoy! 