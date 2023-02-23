GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Southern soul food is always in season. 

On this Recipe Wednesday, we stop by Benz’ Boyz in Greensboro for a few southern classics.

Will’s special Salmon sauce

  • 4 ounces Italian dressing
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon garlic seasoning
  • 1/2teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes

Southern Cabbage

  • 2 medium cabbage
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • 1- tablespoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Mashed Yams Soufflé

  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes
  • 1/4 stick of butter
  • 1-1/2 cups of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 cup marshmallows

Sweet Cornbread

  • 2 cups yellow self-rising cornmeal
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 2 cups of buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup of oil