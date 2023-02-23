GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Southern soul food is always in season.
On this Recipe Wednesday, we stop by Benz’ Boyz in Greensboro for a few southern classics.
Will’s special Salmon sauce
- 4 ounces Italian dressing
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon garlic seasoning
- 1/2teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes
Southern Cabbage
- 2 medium cabbage
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1- tablespoons salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Mashed Yams Soufflé
- 2 pounds sweet potatoes
- 1/4 stick of butter
- 1-1/2 cups of sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 cup marshmallows
Sweet Cornbread
- 2 cups yellow self-rising cornmeal
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup purpose flour
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 2 cups of buttermilk
- 1/2 cup of oil