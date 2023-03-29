WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring is here and we’re celebrating with Sweet Treats on this Recipe Wednesday.
Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem for a delicious taste of the season.
Sugar Cookies
- 1 cup butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 c powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 egg
- 3 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- In a stand mixer cream together the butter and both sugars.
- Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined.
- Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms.
- Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 of an inch) and bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes. Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 oz softened cream cheese
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 5 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- Milk as needed
- In a stand mixer, cream the butter cream cheese and vanilla extract together until fluffy.
- Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.
Spring Smoothie Bowl
- 1 1/4 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 1/4 cup frozen mango
- 1 tsp goji
- 1/2 -3/4 cup milk of choice
- Blend in a high-speed blender until thick and creamy.
- Top with blackberries, banana, coconut or your favorite toppings of choice
Pink Drink (Strawberries + Cream)
- 1 cup Chad’s Chai strawberry tea concentrate
- 2 tbsp sweetened condensed milk
- Milk of choice
- Ice
Mix the condensed milk with the tea concentrate. Pour over ice and top with milk of choice.
Lemon Cranberry Coconut Cookies
- 1.5 sticks butter of choice
- 1/2 tbs vanilla extract
- 1 bag To Your Health Bakery cookie mix
- 1/4 tsp lemon extract
- 1 cup rehydrated dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup coconut shred for rolling
- In a stand mixer whip the butter and extract.
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes.
Best Soft Pretzels
Pretzels
- 3 cups water
- 2 tbs yeast
- 2 tsp sugar
- 10 cups flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp salt
Water Bath
- 8 cups water
- ½ baking soda, dissolved in water
- Heat the water to bath temp and proof the yeast and sugar together.
- Mix the flour, brown sugar, and salt and using a hook, mix the wet and dry ingredients until a nice dough ball forms.
- Allow to rise for 15-30 min until doubled in size.
- Greasing surfaces with canola as needed, portion into 4 oz balls and roll out/shape.
- Boil in water bath for 30 seconds, being sure to change out water once it starts to diminish and brown.
- Shake off all excess water possible and place on greased pan.
- Salt and bake at 450 for 8-9 min