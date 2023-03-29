WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring is here and we’re celebrating with Sweet Treats on this Recipe Wednesday.

Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem for a delicious taste of the season.

Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 c powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

In a stand mixer cream together the butter and both sugars. Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined. Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 of an inch) and bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes. Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup unsalted butter

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Milk as needed

In a stand mixer, cream the butter cream cheese and vanilla extract together until fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.

Spring Smoothie Bowl

1 1/4 cup frozen strawberries

1 1/4 cup frozen mango

1 tsp goji

1/2 -3/4 cup milk of choice

Blend in a high-speed blender until thick and creamy. Top with blackberries, banana, coconut or your favorite toppings of choice

Pink Drink (Strawberries + Cream)

1 cup Chad’s Chai strawberry tea concentrate

2 tbsp sweetened condensed milk

Milk of choice

Ice

Mix the condensed milk with the tea concentrate. Pour over ice and top with milk of choice.

Lemon Cranberry Coconut Cookies

1.5 sticks butter of choice

1/2 tbs vanilla extract

1 bag To Your Health Bakery cookie mix

1/4 tsp lemon extract

1 cup rehydrated dried cranberries

1/2 cup coconut shred for rolling

In a stand mixer whip the butter and extract. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until well combined. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes.

Best Soft Pretzels

Pretzels

3 cups water

2 tbs yeast

2 tsp sugar

10 cups flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp salt

Water Bath

8 cups water

½ baking soda, dissolved in water

Heat the water to bath temp and proof the yeast and sugar together. Mix the flour, brown sugar, and salt and using a hook, mix the wet and dry ingredients until a nice dough ball forms. Allow to rise for 15-30 min until doubled in size. Greasing surfaces with canola as needed, portion into 4 oz balls and roll out/shape. Boil in water bath for 30 seconds, being sure to change out water once it starts to diminish and brown. Shake off all excess water possible and place on greased pan. Salt and bake at 450 for 8-9 min