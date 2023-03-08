GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In honor of International Women’s Month, we are cooking recipes inspired by famous and influential women.

Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U in Greensboro for this Recipe Wednesday.

Creamy tomato basil soup inspired by Amelia Earhart

Croutons:

½ French baguette, cut into ½” cubes

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt & Pepper

Herbs and seasonings of your choice

Soup:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped shallot

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

3 ¾ cups chicken broth

1 (28-ounce) can of crushed tomatoes (prefer San Marzano style)

1 cup heavy cream

¼ tsp. each Sea salt and fresh black pepper, or to taste

20 leaves fresh basil, chiffonade

Homemade croutons

Shredded Parmesan

For the croutons: Preheat oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, toss together the bread cubes, salt, pepper, seasonings and a big drizzle of olive oil (enough to lightly coat all pieces). Spread into an even layer on a sheet pan. Bake for 7-10 minutes until toasty. For the soup: In a medium saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shallot and saute until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds until fragrant. Stir in chicken broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in salt and pepper. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in heavy cream and half the basil. Cook 2 more minutes. Remove soup from heat and ladle into a Vitamix or blender. Process until smooth. You can also use an immersion blender. Serve topped with remaining basil, croutons and Parmesan. Makes 4 servings.

Spanish rice loved by Maya Angelou

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 ½ cups uncooked white rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup picante sauce

Cilantro (for garnish)

Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until

tender, about 5 minutes. Add rice; cook and stir until rice begins to turn golden brown. Stir in chicken broth and Picante sauce. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until liquid has been absorbed about 15 to 20 minutes.

Garden Salad Tacos from Alice Waters

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/2 small garlic clove, finely grated

Pinch of ground cumin

Kosher salt

2 cups lightly packed mixed baby greens

1/2 small fennel bulb, very thinly sliced on a mandolin

1 medium carrot, very thinly sliced crosswise

4 radishes, very thinly sliced

1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves

8 corn tortillas, warmed

3 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)

Preheat a broiler. In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt. Add the baby greens, fennel, carrot, radishes and cilantro and toss to coat. Season the salad with salt. Arrange the warm corn tortillas on a large baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle the shredded Jack cheese on the tortillas and broil 6 inches from the heat until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Pile the salad on the tortillas, fold them in half and serve right away.

Rosa Parks’ Featherlite Peanut Butter Pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg

1 ¼ cups milk

1/3 cup peanut butter, (heated a little to make it easier to mix)

1 tablespoon melted shortening or vegetable oil

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, peanut butter and shortening or oil. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry. Heat a non-stick griddle (with or without a little butter on the surface) Scoop by ¼ cup portions onto griddle and cook on both sides until golden brown. Serve with maple syrup. Makes 4-6.

Adapted from original recipe by Rosa Parks.

Bacon, tomato and cheese deviled eggs inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt

1 teaspoon baking soda

12 hard-cooked eggs, peeled

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey-mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

5 Tbsp. bacon bits or pieces

2 Tbsp. finely chopped tomatoes

3 Tbsp. shredded sharp cheddar

Garnish: parsley and paprika

To cook eggs: Place baking soda in a saucepan filled 2/3 full of water. Bring to a boil over med-high heat. Gently add eggs, one at a time in a single layer. Lower temperature to a simmer and cook for 11 minutes (for hard boiled). Meanwhile, fill a bowl halfway with cold water and ice cubes. Remove the cooked eggs from the hot water and plunge into the ice water. Let them sit for 15 minutes. Gently tap the eggs on the counter to create small cracks all over the egg. Gently roll the eggs in your hands to loosen the shell. Carefully remove the shell pieces, starting with the large end of the egg. Hold egg under running water to help remove the shell, if necessary. Cut eggs in half, lengthwise. Using a spoon, carefully remove yolks and place in a bowl. Reserve whites. Mash yolks with a fork. Stir in mayo, honey-mustard, salt and pepper until smooth. Fold in bacon, tomatoes and cheese. Taste and adjust salt. Fill each half egg white with yolk mixture using a small scoop or spoon. Garnish with parsley or paprika. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve