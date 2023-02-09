WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. You could buy a box of chocolates or make something really special for your Valentine.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cuties and Bakery for treats for your sweet!

Strawberry Crunch Cupcakes

Start with your favorite strawberry, vanilla or yellow cake recipe

Topping for the cupcake icing:

20 Golden Oreos (crushed in food processor)

1 small strawberry jello

1/2 stick of butter melted

12 fresh strawberries

Blend crushed golden Oreos together with strawberry jello and melted butter. After you ice the cupcakes with cream cheese icing, sprinkle strawberry crumble over each cupcake Top with a 1/2 of a fresh strawberry with the inside facing outward.

Icing:

2 sticks of real butter

2-ounce blocks of cream cheese

32 ounces of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

With stand or hand mixer, cream butter & cream cheese together adding powdered sugar a little at a time them vanilla. Using an icing bag with a swirl tip, pipe each cupcake with cream cheese icing. Crumble recipe is above.

Tin heart cupcakes

Bake your favorite chocolate cupcake recipe. Let cool thoroughly.

Cupcake buttercream icing:

2 sticks of butter softened

16 ounces powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Milk (enough to make icing smooth)

Valentine sprinkles

With a hand or stand mixer, blend butter slowly adding powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth and fluffy. Add a little milk to help smooth it as you go. Using a piping bag and tip decorate with swirls each cupcake heart tin. Add sprinkles on top or strawberries.

Valentine Cupid Chow

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1/4 cup of butter

1 cup of milk chocolate chips

1 teaspoon of vanilla

9 cups of Chex cereal

2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

1 cup of m&m’s

Valentine sprinkles

Gallon-size Ziploc bag

Containers or bags for mix

In a microwave-safe bowl add peanut butter, butter & chocolate chips. Melt in microwave 1 minute. Stir. Add vanilla. Stir again. Place all cereal in the ziploc bag and pour chocolate mixture over and shake well. Open bag and add powdered sugar and shake. Add m&m’s and sprinkles. Let cool then scoop in bags tied with ribbon or containers.

Cupcake Valentine Bouquet

Greaseproof cake board

Your favorite cupcake recipe (you will need 7 cupcakes)

Buttercream icing or cream cheese icing (both recipes above)

Gel red food color

Gel green food color

2 icing bags and swirl tip

Bow ribbon

With icing make 2 separate bowls of red and green icing. Make rosettes with swirl tip with red icing. Make green stems with green icing on cake board to make a connecting look to the cupcakes. Add ribbon to make it look like a bouquet.