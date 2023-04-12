JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring has sprung which means it’s time for some spring recipes.

The chef instructors at the culinary school at GTCC Jamestown share a few tasty ideas for the season.

Chef Al’s famous pretzel-crusted salmon with honey mustard sauce

4 6 oz salmon fillets

1 bag of your favorite pretzels

4 oz of melted butter

Honey Mustard Sauce

1 cup Dijon Mustard

½ cup honey

Method:

Set oven at 400 degrees (If you have an Air Fryer that works even better) Grind up pretzels in a food processor and place them in a shallow pan. Brush salmon with butter. Dredge salmon in pretzels until completely coated. Place on a sheet pan with a little olive oil Place in oven for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown Serve with Honey Mustard sauce

Honey Glazed Baby Carrots

Ingredients:

6 to 8 carrots, peeled

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon butter

Salt & black pepper tt

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

Preparation

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Fill an ovenproof skillet that can fit the carrots with 1 to 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the carrots and add more water if needed to cover the carrots. Reduce the heat to simmer the carrots until they’re tender but not soft, about 15 minutes.

Pour the water out of the skillet, keeping the carrots in the skillet by holding them back with a spatula. Add the juice, honey and butter to the skillet and stir to mix (the butter may not melt all the way). Roll the carrots in the mixture, season them with salt and transfer to the oven.

Bake, gently rolling the carrots once, until the carrots are glazed, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and sprinkle with parsley.

Grilled Carrots

Ingredients

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

½ clove garlic, cut into paper-thin slices

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for the carrots

10 medium carrots, peeled, trimmed and cut in half lengthwise

Salt

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Preparation

In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, rosemary, garlic and ginger until combined. Whisk in 2 tablespoons of oil so the dressing emulsifies; set aside. Heat grill to low. Coat carrots with oil and season with salt. Grill carrots, covered, turning as needed to prevent burning, until nicely charred and fork tender, 20 to 25 minutes. When carrots come off the grill, toss them immediately in the prepared dressing. Once they’re coated, use tongs to transfer the carrots to a serving platter and garnish with green onion. Drizzle a few Spoonfuls of the remaining dressing over the top.

Spinach Pie

Ingredients

2 lbs cooked fresh spinach (can use frozen as well) after cooked, allow to cool and squeeze all juice from spinach.

1 small red onion diced

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 cup golden raisins

1 cup toasted pine nuts

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 prepared deep dish pie shell bottom

1 prepared deep dish pie shell top

1 egg beaten for egg wash

Method

Sautee onions and garlic in a small amount of oil. Add raisins and pine nuts. Combine spinach, raisins, pine nuts, garlic, onion, parmesan, salt, pepper and olive oil and mix well. Place spinach mix in the pie shell bottom and pack firmly. Egg wash rim of pie shell bottom. Place the top crust on the pie and crimp the edges. Poke some steam vents into the top of the pie crust decoratively. Egg wash top pie crust. Bake at 350 till golden brown. May serve hot or cold. As a side or as a main dish.

Grilled Asparagus wrapped with prosciutto ham

Ingredients

1 bunch of asparagus, washed and snapped where tender

¼ lb thinly slice prosciutto ham

2 hard-boiled eggs

For dressing

1 cup olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice with zest from lemons too

1 clove chopped garlic

1 Tbs chopped onion

½ tsp chopped oregano

½ tsp chopped basil

¼ tsp thyme leaves

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Method

Put marinade on asparagus, reserve half to dress asparagus and ham with after cooking. Grill asparagus quickly on hot grill. Wrap each piece of asparagus with some ham. Garnish with chopped hard-boiled egg and drizzle with some remaining marinade. Serve hot or cold.