JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re combining a bit of breakfast with a little lunch to make that delicious meal we call brunch. 

Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the recipes.

Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

  • Bread of choice
  • Everything Bagel Seasoning (1 T)
  • 2 mashed avocados
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Toast bread to your preferred level
  • While bread is toasting combine avocados, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste
  • Once bread is toasted spread with avocado mixture and sprinkle with Bagel seasoning

BLT Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs (peeled and cut in half)
  • ¼ – ½ C Dukes mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp mustard (either yellow or dijon)
  • ½ tsp vinegar
  • Pinch of salt
  • Bacon crumbles
  • Chopped tomato
  • Microgreens (or tiny greens from a spring mix)

Directions:

  • Using a spoon, gently scoop out the yellows of the eggs into a bowl
  • Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and salt. Combine well
  • Using a spoon (or a piping bag with large tip) put the mixture into the white egg halves
  • Garnish with the bacon, tomato and greens

Brunch “Charcuterie”

Ingredients:

These are just some suggestions

  • Mini donuts
  • Donut holes
  • Pound Cake
  • Mini Bagels
  • Mini Croissants
  • Grapes
  • Berries
  • Cream cheese (whipped works well)
  • Jam (s)
  • Soft butter
  • Rosemary or fresh herbs of your choice

Directions:

Arrange all of the ingredients on a beautiful board or platter. Use small bowls and spreading knives for the spreads. 

Frozen fruit salad

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup toasted pecans
  • 1 C dark sweet cherries from a can (drained)
  • 1 C pineapple tidbits from a can (drained)
  • 1 C seedless grapes, halved
  • 1 C chopped bananas
  • 2 C whipping cream
  • 2 T powdered sugar
  • 4 C vanilla yogurt

Directions:

  • Place all fruits in a bowl and mix evenly
  • Whip the cream in another bowl until soft peaks form, fold in the powdered sugar and the yogurt
  • Add the fruit mixture and the nuts to the creamy mixture
  • Line a round mold, coffee can or large loaf pan
  • Dump mixture into prepared pan and freeze 8 hours or more
  • To serve remove frozen salad from pan and slice