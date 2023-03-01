JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re combining a bit of breakfast with a little lunch to make that delicious meal we call brunch.
Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the recipes.
Avocado Toast
Ingredients:
- Bread of choice
- Everything Bagel Seasoning (1 T)
- 2 mashed avocados
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Toast bread to your preferred level
- While bread is toasting combine avocados, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste
- Once bread is toasted spread with avocado mixture and sprinkle with Bagel seasoning
BLT Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
- 6 hard-boiled eggs (peeled and cut in half)
- ¼ – ½ C Dukes mayonnaise
- 1 tsp mustard (either yellow or dijon)
- ½ tsp vinegar
- Pinch of salt
- Bacon crumbles
- Chopped tomato
- Microgreens (or tiny greens from a spring mix)
Directions:
- Using a spoon, gently scoop out the yellows of the eggs into a bowl
- Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and salt. Combine well
- Using a spoon (or a piping bag with large tip) put the mixture into the white egg halves
- Garnish with the bacon, tomato and greens
Brunch “Charcuterie”
Ingredients:
These are just some suggestions
- Mini donuts
- Donut holes
- Pound Cake
- Mini Bagels
- Mini Croissants
- Grapes
- Berries
- Cream cheese (whipped works well)
- Jam (s)
- Soft butter
- Rosemary or fresh herbs of your choice
Directions:
Arrange all of the ingredients on a beautiful board or platter. Use small bowls and spreading knives for the spreads.
Frozen fruit salad
Ingredients:
- ½ cup toasted pecans
- 1 C dark sweet cherries from a can (drained)
- 1 C pineapple tidbits from a can (drained)
- 1 C seedless grapes, halved
- 1 C chopped bananas
- 2 C whipping cream
- 2 T powdered sugar
- 4 C vanilla yogurt
Directions:
- Place all fruits in a bowl and mix evenly
- Whip the cream in another bowl until soft peaks form, fold in the powdered sugar and the yogurt
- Add the fruit mixture and the nuts to the creamy mixture
- Line a round mold, coffee can or large loaf pan
- Dump mixture into prepared pan and freeze 8 hours or more
- To serve remove frozen salad from pan and slice