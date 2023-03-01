JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re combining a bit of breakfast with a little lunch to make that delicious meal we call brunch.

Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the recipes.

Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

Bread of choice

Everything Bagel Seasoning (1 T)

2 mashed avocados

Juice of 1 lemon

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Toast bread to your preferred level

While bread is toasting combine avocados, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste

Once bread is toasted spread with avocado mixture and sprinkle with Bagel seasoning

BLT Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 hard-boiled eggs (peeled and cut in half)

¼ – ½ C Dukes mayonnaise

1 tsp mustard (either yellow or dijon)

½ tsp vinegar

Pinch of salt

Bacon crumbles

Chopped tomato

Microgreens (or tiny greens from a spring mix)

Directions:

Using a spoon, gently scoop out the yellows of the eggs into a bowl

Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and salt. Combine well

Using a spoon (or a piping bag with large tip) put the mixture into the white egg halves

Garnish with the bacon, tomato and greens

Brunch “Charcuterie”

Ingredients:

These are just some suggestions

Mini donuts

Donut holes

Pound Cake

Mini Bagels

Mini Croissants

Grapes

Berries

Cream cheese (whipped works well)

Jam (s)

Soft butter

Rosemary or fresh herbs of your choice

Directions:

Arrange all of the ingredients on a beautiful board or platter. Use small bowls and spreading knives for the spreads.

Frozen fruit salad

Ingredients:

½ cup toasted pecans

1 C dark sweet cherries from a can (drained)

1 C pineapple tidbits from a can (drained)

1 C seedless grapes, halved

1 C chopped bananas

2 C whipping cream

2 T powdered sugar

4 C vanilla yogurt

Directions:

Place all fruits in a bowl and mix evenly

Whip the cream in another bowl until soft peaks form, fold in the powdered sugar and the yogurt

Add the fruit mixture and the nuts to the creamy mixture

Line a round mold, coffee can or large loaf pan

Dump mixture into prepared pan and freeze 8 hours or more

To serve remove frozen salad from pan and slice