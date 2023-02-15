JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — February is American Heart Month, a time to learn the symptoms of heart attack and stroke as well as ways to be more heart healthy.

A key component of heart health is diet.

On this Recipe Wednesday, we stop by GTCC’s Culinary School in Jamestown for some delicious and nutritious dishes for your heart.

Southwestern Quinoa and Egg Breakfast Bowl

Calories : 244 Per Serving

: 244 Per Serving Protein : 12g Per Serving

: 12g Per Serving Fiber: 5g Per Serving

Ingredients

1/4 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed and drained

2 medium tomatoes, chopped (about 2 cups)

1 cup no-salt-added frozen corn, thawed

1/2 medium avocado, pitted and diced

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Cooking spray

4 large eggs

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Red hot-pepper sauce to taste (optional)

Directions

Cook the quinoa according to the package directions. Remove from the heat. Spoon the quinoa into four bowls. Top each with tomatoes, corn, avocado, green onions and cilantro. Lightly spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Crack the eggs into the skillet. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the eggs. Cook, uncovered, over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Using a spatula, carefully transfer one egg sunny side up into each of the bowls. Sprinkle with the hot sauce.

Broiled Salmon with Olive Pesto

Calories : 205 Per Serving

: 205 Per Serving Protein : 25g Per Serving

: 25g Per Serving Fiber: 1g Per Serving

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 cup loosely packed, fresh basil

2 tablespoon pine nuts

2 tablespoon sliced black olives

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

2 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

2 teaspoon olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves (minced)

4 salmon fillets (about 4 ounces each), rinsed, patted dry

Directions

Preheat the broiler. Lightly spray the broiler pan with cooking spray. In a food processor or blender, process the remaining ingredients except the fish for 15 to 20 seconds, or until slightly chunky. Place the fish on the broiler pan. Using a pastry brush or spoon, spread the basil mixture over both sides of the fish. Broil the fish about 4 inches from the heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Turn over the fish. Broil for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the desired doneness.

Green Avocado Hummus

Protein: 3g Per Serving

Calories: 150 Per Serving

Fiber: 5g Per Serving

Ingredients

15-ounce can chickpeas, drained

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove (peeled)

2 avocados

1/8 teaspoon cumin

black pepper (optional, to taste)

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro leaves (optional)

red pepper flakes (optional, to taste)

Directions

Pulse chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, and garlic in a food processor until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add avocados and cumin and pulse mixture until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute longer. Season with optional black pepper. If desired, serve with a drizzle of olive oil on top and sprinkle with cilantro and red pepper flakes.

Beef Chili

Calories : 304 Per Serving

: 304 Per Serving Protein : 35g Per Serving

: 35g Per Serving Fiber: 11g Per Serving

Ingredients

1 pound 96% lean ground beef

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 can (4 ounces) canned green chilies or jalapeno peppers

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes

Directions

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into ¾ inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally.