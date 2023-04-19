WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The weather’s warming so we’re celebrating Spring with a refreshing drink out on the porch or patio.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by The Katharine in Winston-Salem to shake up some cocktails and mocktails.

Romarin Frais

Ingredients:

1 oz Empress Cucumber Infused Gin

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Rosemary Simple Syrup Instructions

Add 1 cup of sugar 1 cup of water and ½ cup of rosemary to a put.

Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so then remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.

Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.

Build Instructions

Shake and strain over large ice cubes.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with rosemary sprig and lime wedge then float 1oz of Empress Cucumber Infused Gin on top.

Champagne pres de la Jetee

Ingredients

1 oz 1000 Piers Gin

2 oz Champagne

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

Build Instructions

Fill a glass with ice then fill the glass with Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda leaving ½ inch window.

Top with gin and champagne

garnish with a Grapefruit moon.

Lemon Garden

Ingredients

1.25oz Seedlip ‘Garden’ N/A Spirit

.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25oz Lavender Simple Syrup

Splash of Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut

Optional: Fruit/herb Ice

Lavender Simple Syrup Instructions

Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and ½ cup of lavender.

Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so

Remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.

Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.

Build Instructions

Shake and strain Seedlip ‘Garden’ Non-Alcoholic Spirit, lemon juice and lavender simple syrup over ice cubes in a tall wine glass.

(Tip: For added fun and flavor freeze different fruits/herbs into your ice!)

Top with Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut.

Apple Mule

Ingredients

1.5oz Apple Cider

.5oz of Fresh Lime Juice

Splash of Fireball Simple Syrup

Splash of Q Ginger Beer

Fireball Simple Syrup Instructions

Cook down 375 ml of Fireball until it becomes a thicker syrup.

Once thickened, add cooked down Fireball, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.

Depending on desired thickness, add additional water as needed.

Build Instructions

Add apple cider, fresh lime juice, splash of Fireball simple syrup to a Rocks Glass over large rock ice.

Top with Q Ginger Beer and garnish with a fresh apple slice & dehydrated lime wheel.