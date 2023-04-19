WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The weather’s warming so we’re celebrating Spring with a refreshing drink out on the porch or patio.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by The Katharine in Winston-Salem to shake up some cocktails and mocktails.
Romarin Frais
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Empress Cucumber Infused Gin
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup
Rosemary Simple Syrup Instructions
- Add 1 cup of sugar 1 cup of water and ½ cup of rosemary to a put.
- Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so then remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.
- Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.
Build Instructions
- Shake and strain over large ice cubes.
- Top with soda water.
- Garnish with rosemary sprig and lime wedge then float 1oz of Empress Cucumber Infused Gin on top.
Champagne pres de la Jetee
Ingredients
- 1 oz 1000 Piers Gin
- 2 oz Champagne
- Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda
Build Instructions
- Fill a glass with ice then fill the glass with Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda leaving ½ inch window.
- Top with gin and champagne
- garnish with a Grapefruit moon.
Lemon Garden
Ingredients
- 1.25oz Seedlip ‘Garden’ N/A Spirit
- .5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- .25oz Lavender Simple Syrup
- Splash of Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut
- Optional: Fruit/herb Ice
Lavender Simple Syrup Instructions
- Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and ½ cup of lavender.
- Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so
- Remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.
- Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.
Build Instructions
- Shake and strain Seedlip ‘Garden’ Non-Alcoholic Spirit, lemon juice and lavender simple syrup over ice cubes in a tall wine glass.
- (Tip: For added fun and flavor freeze different fruits/herbs into your ice!)
- Top with Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut.
Apple Mule
Ingredients
- 1.5oz Apple Cider
- .5oz of Fresh Lime Juice
- Splash of Fireball Simple Syrup
- Splash of Q Ginger Beer
Fireball Simple Syrup Instructions
- Cook down 375 ml of Fireball until it becomes a thicker syrup.
- Once thickened, add cooked down Fireball, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
- Depending on desired thickness, add additional water as needed.
Build Instructions
- Add apple cider, fresh lime juice, splash of Fireball simple syrup to a Rocks Glass over large rock ice.
- Top with Q Ginger Beer and garnish with a fresh apple slice & dehydrated lime wheel.