WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The weather’s warming so we’re celebrating Spring with a refreshing drink out on the porch or patio.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by The Katharine in Winston-Salem to shake up some cocktails and mocktails.

Romarin Frais

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Empress Cucumber Infused Gin
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

Rosemary Simple Syrup Instructions

  • Add 1 cup of sugar 1 cup of water and ½ cup of rosemary to a put.
  • Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves.
  • Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so then remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.
  • Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.

Build Instructions

  • Shake and strain over large ice cubes.
  • Top with soda water.
  • Garnish with rosemary sprig and lime wedge then float 1oz of Empress Cucumber Infused Gin on top.

Champagne pres de la Jetee

Ingredients

  • 1 oz 1000 Piers Gin
  • 2 oz Champagne
  • Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

Build Instructions

  • Fill a glass with ice then fill the glass with Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda leaving ½ inch window.
  • Top with gin and champagne
  • garnish with a Grapefruit moon.

Lemon Garden

Ingredients

  • 1.25oz Seedlip ‘Garden’ N/A Spirit
  • .5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • .25oz Lavender Simple Syrup
  • Splash of Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut
  • Optional: Fruit/herb Ice

Lavender Simple Syrup Instructions

  • Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and ½ cup of lavender.
  • Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute or so
  • Remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool.
  • Once the flavor is to your liking, strain to remove the herbs.

Build Instructions

  • Shake and strain Seedlip ‘Garden’ Non-Alcoholic Spirit, lemon juice and lavender simple syrup over ice cubes in a tall wine glass.
  • (Tip: For added fun and flavor freeze different fruits/herbs into your ice!)
  • Top with Fre Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Brut.

Apple Mule

Ingredients

  • 1.5oz Apple Cider
  • .5oz of Fresh Lime Juice
  • Splash of Fireball Simple Syrup
  • Splash of Q Ginger Beer

Fireball Simple Syrup Instructions

  • Cook down 375 ml of Fireball until it becomes a thicker syrup.
  • Once thickened, add cooked down Fireball, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water to a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved.
  • Depending on desired thickness, add additional water as needed.

Build Instructions

  • Add apple cider, fresh lime juice, splash of Fireball simple syrup to a Rocks Glass over large rock ice.
  • Top with Q Ginger Beer and garnish with a fresh apple slice & dehydrated lime wheel.