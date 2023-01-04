WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re helping with your resolution to eat healthier in 2023.

Registered Dieticians say you can still enjoy your family’s favorite meals.

Brenner Fit in Winston-Salem offers cooking and nutrition classes to help families improve their health and wellness.

Shannon Smith stops by for some new recipes for the new year.

Barbecue Chicken Pizzas with Simple Spinach Salad

Pizza:

Cooking spray

6 whole wheat pitas

Two, 12½ ounce cans of white chunk chicken breast in water, strained

½ cup barbecue sauce, plus 8 tablespoons

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup cilantro, chopped

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

6 teaspoons bacon bits

Salad:

5-ounce bag baby spinach, torn into pieces

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

3 carrots, peeled and grated

Your favorite dressing

On the side: Strawberries, tops removed

Directions:

Starting with pizza: Preheat oven to 425°. Spray 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray. In a small bowl, mix chicken and ½ cup barbecue sauce until combined. Set aside. Prepare red onions and cilantro. Set aside. Place pita bread on prepared baking sheets. Place 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce onto each pita bread. Spread evenly. Top each flatbread in the following order: 1/8 cup mozzarella cheese 1/6 of prepared chicken mixture 1/8 cup mozzarella cheese 1/6 of prepared onions 1 teaspoon bacon bits Sprinkle of cilantro Bake pizza in oven for 15 minutes. Begin preparing salad: place all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve pizzas with salad and strawberries.

Turkey Sloppy Joes with Sautéed Asparagus

Ingredients:

Sloppy Joes:

1/4 cup onion, minced

Cooking spray

1 pound ground turkey breast

2 cloves garlic, minced

Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

5 whole-wheat hamburger buns

Sautéed Asparagus:

1 bunch asparagus

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Parmesan cheese

On the side: Fresh pineapple, sliced

Directions:

Starting with Sloppy Joes: Mince onion. Heat a medium non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. Spray pan with cooking spray. When skillet is hot, cook turkey and onion together for 5 minutes or until the turkey is no longer pink. Mince garlic. Add garlic and sauce ingredients to the skillet. Simmer for 7-10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Meat mixture should still be saucy. Begin preparing sautéed asparagus: Snap the woody parts off the bottom of each asparagus (about an inch). Heat oil in large non-stick skillet over high heat. While oil is heating, cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces. When oil shimmers in skillet, add asparagus, salt and pepper. Sauté, stirring frequently, until asparagus are crisp-tender. (About 3-4 minutes) Add lemon juice and stir a few times. Remove from heat and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve sloppy joes on buns with asparagus and pineapple on the side.

Ground Beef Stroganoff with Roasted Broccoli

Stroganoff Ingredients:

1 pound whole wheat rotini pasta

1 pound lean ground beef

1 yellow onion, diced

1 clove garlic

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups low sodium beef broth

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces low-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Broccoli Ingredients:

2 medium broccoli crowns

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Grated parmesan cheese, optional

On the side: Oranges, sliced

Directions:

Start with pasta: Cook pasta according to package directions. Next broccoli: Line large sheet pan with foil and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut broccoli into even bite-size pieces. Spread the broccoli onto a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle on the salt, pepper and garlic powder. Toss with your hands to evenly coat. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, remove the broccoli and turn all pieces. Return broccoli to oven for another 5-10 minutes. Broccoli should be slightly browned and crisped. Remove from oven and top with parmesan cheese. Next stroganoff: In a large non-stick skillet, brown ground beef, onion and garlic on medium heat until no pink remains. Add sliced mushrooms to pan with beef and cook 2 – 3 minutes. Stir in flour and cook 1 more minute. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce, salt & pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on low 7 – 10 minutes. Remove beef mixture from the heat, stir in sour cream and parsley. Serve stroganoff over noodles with broccoli and sliced oranges.

Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry with Rice

Ingredients:

Stir Fry:

1 small broccoli crown, chopped

1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

Cooking spray

½ cup frozen shelled edamame

½ cup matchstick (shredded) carrots

12 ounces frozen raw small peeled deveined tail-off shrimp, thawed

2 packs, 90-second microwavable brown rice

Sesame seeds

Sauce:

¼ cup honey

½ cup low–sodium soy sauce

½ cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

On the side: Grapes

Directions:

Cut up broccoli, red bell pepper, and onion. Heat a large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. Spray with cooking spray. Add cut up vegetables and sauté until vegetables begin to soften. While vegetables are softening, begin preparing sauce. Add all sauce ingredients to a small bowl and whisk together. Add edamame and carrots to softened vegetables. Sauté another 1 – 2 minutes. Heat a medium skillet to medium-high heat. Spray with cooking spray. Add thawed shrimp and sauté for 4 minutes or until shrimp begin to turn white (they will not be fully cooked yet). Using a slotted spoon, transfer cooked shrimp to the vegetable skillet. Whisk sauce again and pour into skillet with shrimp and vegetables; stir. Cook until sauce thickens to desired consistency. Top with sesame seeds. While sauce is thickening, prepare rice according to packet directions. Serve stir-fry over rice with grapes on the side.