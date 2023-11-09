CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Raising Cane’s, the well-known fast-food chicken chain based in Louisiana, has officially cut the ribbon on its first location in North Carolina.

Located at 101 E. Franklin St., Raising Cane’s opened up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and is situated inside the historic two-story Brockwell Building where Spanky’s was for decades.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting included a showing of support from UNC’s mascot Rameses, as well as, Tar Heel cheerleaders and a DJ. The first 100 customers served got commemorative T-shirts and a lucky 20 people in a drawing that morning were the winners of a year’s worth of Raising Cane’s.

In addition to coming through the doors for the chicken fingers, slaw and sweet tea, many will want to check it out for its interior and feel, according to a news release.

Raising Cane’s regional leader Brian Stegall said customers “will see the UNC pride the moment they step inside our doors.”

The location is decorated with mementoes paying homage to key personalities and traditions in Chapel Hill’s history. To name a few of those recognized on the walls, there’s Roy Williams, Dean Smith, and Michael Jordan, as well as, famous alumni Andy Griffith, James Taylor, and Ken Jeong.

The first North Carolina Raising Cane’s location is decked out with UNC pride in Chapel Hill. (Courtesy Raising Cane’s)

The restaurant’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Along with its full menu and tailgate specials, the Raising Cane’s location is also bringing with it 130 new jobs to the area. Anyone interested in joining the team can find more information here.

This is the chain’s third location in North Carolina. The other two are in Greenville and Camp Lejeune.