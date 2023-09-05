(KTLA) — Panda Express is releasing a new limited-time entrée at restaurants across the country: Chili Crisp Shrimp.

The new seafood dish will be available beginning Wednesday and will remain on menus through the end of the year.

The Rosemead, California-based Chinese fast food chain describes the dish as being comprised of “lightly breaded succulent shrimp mixed with aromatic peppers and onions wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce.”

Each bite promises to offer a hint of heat and a satisfying crunch, the restaurant chain says.

Promotional image of Chili Crisp Shrimp, a new limited-time entree from Panda Express launching nationwide Sept. 6, 2023.

The dish was crafted by Panda Express chefs, drawing on inspiration from the “bold flavors” of Sichuan cuisine. The restaurant chain is debuting the dish following “in-depth testing” and thorough guest feedback.

“We knew we wanted to offer a bold new menu item with shrimp that marries the traditional flavors of Sichuan cuisine with the fresh, premium ingredients Panda guests know and love,” said Jimmy Wang, executive director of culinary innovation at Panda Express. “We’re thrilled to bring this savory, crunchy dish to guests nationwide for a limited time and continue offering innovative ways to enjoy shrimp.”

Panda Express says a single serving size is 4 ounces, totaling 210 calories and offering 13 grams of protein.

The fast food chain suggests pairing it with a side of Chow Mein, fried rice or steamed veggies.