HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday is National Margarita Day! Here are some deals you can find across the Piedmont Triad.

Poblano’s Mexican Bar & Grill – Greensboro

808 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408

5710 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407

Poblano’s will be offering $7 premium margaritas all day at both of their locations in Greensboro.

You can also dine on Mexican cuisine while you’re there.

Poblano’s will remain open until 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina – Greensboro/Oak Ridge

1629 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

6909 Downwind Road, Greensboro, NC 27409

2213 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

Rio Grande will be offering $5 regular lime margaritas at all three of their locations for National Margarita Day.

For dinner, they serve Mexican cuisine as well as dessert items such as churros and fried ice cream.

The Greensboro locations will be closing at 9 p.m. The Oak Ridge location will close at 10 p.m.

La Fiesta – 5 Triad locations

1824 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215

216 South Main Street, Graham, NC 27253

1040 Mebane Oaks Road, Mebane, NC 27302

1312 Bridford Parkway Suite 103 A, Greensboro, NC 27407

3805 Tinsley Drive, High Point, NC 27265

La Fiesta has you covered in various parts of the Triad and will be offering $2 off any margaritas for National Margarita Day.

All five of their locations serve daily fresh Mexican cuisine from fajitas, salsa, tacos and much more.

La Fiesta closes at 9 p.m.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill – 6 Triad locations

2421 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC, 27012

3911 Tinsley Drive, High Point, NC, 27265

111 Northpoint Avenue, High Point, NC, 27262

601 South Main Street, King, NC, 27021

2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106

644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103

Mi Pueblo will be offering their 20-ounce House Lime Margarita on the Rocks for only $5.99 in all of their locations for National Margarita Day.

You can also dine on authentic Mexican cuisine while you’re there and enjoy their Wednesday special of 50% off enchiladas.

Their locations will be closing at 9 p.m.

Austin’s Restaurant – High Point

914 Mall Loop Road, High Point, NC 27262

Austin’s will be offering $4 margaritas from 4-9 p.m. for their National Margarita Day deal.

Their dinner menu also offers steaks, ribs, pork, chicken, pasta and sandwiches.

They close at 9 p.m.

Tulum Bar & Grill – Winston-Salem

411 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tulum’s will be offering a 20% discount on all margaritas all day long for their deal of the day.

Their dinner menu offers a variety of modern Mexican cuisine.

They will be closing at 10 p.m.

Señor Bravo Mexican Restaurant – Winston-Salem

241 Marshall Street SW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Señor Bravo will be offering $4 house margaritas all day long.

The restaurant is also known for its Taco Tuesday specials should you ever want to go another day.

They will be closing at 10 p.m.