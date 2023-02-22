HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday is National Margarita Day! Here are some deals you can find across the Piedmont Triad.
Poblano’s Mexican Bar & Grill – Greensboro
808 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408
5710 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407
Poblano’s will be offering $7 premium margaritas all day at both of their locations in Greensboro.
You can also dine on Mexican cuisine while you’re there.
Poblano’s will remain open until 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina – Greensboro/Oak Ridge
1629 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
6909 Downwind Road, Greensboro, NC 27409
2213 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Rio Grande will be offering $5 regular lime margaritas at all three of their locations for National Margarita Day.
For dinner, they serve Mexican cuisine as well as dessert items such as churros and fried ice cream.
The Greensboro locations will be closing at 9 p.m. The Oak Ridge location will close at 10 p.m.
La Fiesta – 5 Triad locations
1824 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
216 South Main Street, Graham, NC 27253
1040 Mebane Oaks Road, Mebane, NC 27302
1312 Bridford Parkway Suite 103 A, Greensboro, NC 27407
3805 Tinsley Drive, High Point, NC 27265
La Fiesta has you covered in various parts of the Triad and will be offering $2 off any margaritas for National Margarita Day.
All five of their locations serve daily fresh Mexican cuisine from fajitas, salsa, tacos and much more.
La Fiesta closes at 9 p.m.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill – 6 Triad locations
2421 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC, 27012
3911 Tinsley Drive, High Point, NC, 27265
111 Northpoint Avenue, High Point, NC, 27262
601 South Main Street, King, NC, 27021
2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
Mi Pueblo will be offering their 20-ounce House Lime Margarita on the Rocks for only $5.99 in all of their locations for National Margarita Day.
You can also dine on authentic Mexican cuisine while you’re there and enjoy their Wednesday special of 50% off enchiladas.
Their locations will be closing at 9 p.m.
Austin’s Restaurant – High Point
914 Mall Loop Road, High Point, NC 27262
Austin’s will be offering $4 margaritas from 4-9 p.m. for their National Margarita Day deal.
Their dinner menu also offers steaks, ribs, pork, chicken, pasta and sandwiches.
They close at 9 p.m.
Tulum Bar & Grill – Winston-Salem
411 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Tulum’s will be offering a 20% discount on all margaritas all day long for their deal of the day.
Their dinner menu offers a variety of modern Mexican cuisine.
They will be closing at 10 p.m.
Señor Bravo Mexican Restaurant – Winston-Salem
241 Marshall Street SW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Señor Bravo will be offering $4 house margaritas all day long.
The restaurant is also known for its Taco Tuesday specials should you ever want to go another day.
They will be closing at 10 p.m.