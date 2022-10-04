(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day!

Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday!

If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where most of Yelp’s top contenders reside, but there are loads of great taco places right here in the Piedmont Triad.

They range from restaurants to food trucks to convenience stores, but they all have one thing in common: great tacos!

Is your favorite taqueria ranked among Yelp’s best?

La Costenita (4631 West Market St Greensboro, NC 27407) El Camino Real (4131- E Spring Garden Greensboro, NC 27407) Carniceria el Mercadito (103 Muirs Chapel Rd Greensboro, NC 27410) Crafted – The Art of the Taco (219-A S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401) Taco Mama (2168 Lawndale Dr Greensboro, NC 27408) Taqueria El Torito (2613 W Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27403) Wicked Burgers Tacos Brews (2415 Lawndale Dr A Greensboro, NC 27408) Taco Bros Food Truck Bandito Bodega (1609 W Friendly Ave Greensboro, NC 27403) La Casita Mexican Antojitos (4411 W Gate City Blvd Ste 119 Greensboro, NC 27407)

Mi Taqueria (800 W Green Dr High Point, NC 27260) Taqueria El Gallito (1229 S Main St High Point, NC 27260) Tacos Julio (119 Greensboro Rd High Point, NC 27260) Crazy Mexico (2108 N Centennial St Ste 110 High Point, NC 27262) Taco Corner (804 S Main St High Point, NC 27260) El Taco Feliz (2607 S Main St High Point, NC 27263) Taqueria El Gallito (1677 Westchester Dr Ste 157 High Point, NC 27262) La Costenita (4631 West Market St Greensboro, NC 27407) Loma Bonita (2304 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr High Point, NC 27260) Taco Toro (810 S Main St Ste 101 High Point, NC 27260)

El Rancho Taqueria (613 E Sprague St Winston-Salem, NC 27107) Taqueria Los Juanes (373 Jonestown Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27104) Sabor Latin Street Grill (57 Miller St Winston-Salem, NC 27104) Antojitos Las Delicias (1521 E 5th St Winston-Salem, NC 27101) Taqueria Lucianos (3230 Reynolda Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27106) Taco Mama (3489 Burke Mill Rd Winston-Salem, NC 27103) Taqueria “El Buen Sabor” (1810 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103) La Oaxaquena Taqueria (440 Waughtown St Winston Salem, NC 27127) La Casa Lopez Mexican Grill (3028 Healy Dr Winston-Salem, NC 27103) Academy Mini Market (515 Peters Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

So wherever you decide to celebrate a great National Taco Day, you’ve got plenty of nearby options!