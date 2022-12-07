WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull.

Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University.

“We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team player and a wonderful addition to our professional staff. He is highly skilled in all aspects of a professional kitchen, including food preparation, line work, staff training, banquet experience and operations. Mitch already has made some incredibly good additions to our Butcher & Bull menu, and I invite everyone to come in soon to experience contemporary steak house food at its finest.” Butcher & Bull general manager Chris Hammer

Nicks has a long history in the Triad. He served as executive chef at Green Valley Grill & O. Henry Hotel. He was also the executive chef at Sedgefield County Club in Greensboro.

Nicks is also a University of North Carolina at Greensboro alum and boasts a degree in psychology from UNCG alongside his culinary arts degree from Johnson and Wales University.

“With culinary school and a French apprenticeship being the beginning of the journey, I have a decades-long career in the food service industry and have worked in five-star restaurants, including my own. I have worked my way up through the ranks of the kitchen and am fully proficient in the production of the classical repertoire, as well as transposing more global ingredients into the structured technique in which I was trained.” Mitchell Nicks

Butcher & Bull is a contemporary take on the traditional steakhouse that veers from the formal stereotype to provide Winston-Salem diners with an energetic atmosphere, authentic hospitality and adventurous dishes featuring the freshest ingredients.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit butcherandbull.com.

Butcher & Bull is located in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem connected to the Winston-Salem Marriott Hotel.