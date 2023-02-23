WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Korean pop culture continues to grow in popularity in the United States.

From KDramas, like Squid Games to KPop music from bands like BTS, Americans can’t get enough Korean-inspired entertainment.

Now, the next trend to try is Korean street food. A fun new spot called K Stop just opened late last year in Winston-Salem.

Customers can order KDogs which are basically a Korean twist on American corn dogs and there’s also the “other KFC”: Korean fried chicken.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped in at K Stop for a taste of Korean street eats!