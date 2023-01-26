WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city.

Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.

Over the years, it’s been a private home, a bed and breakfast and now it’s an eight-room inn. Founders Restaurant serves classic breakfast and brunch items as well as some dazzling drinks which include colorful, sparkling mimosa. Founders Restaurant has become so popular, there’s usually a wait on the weekends.

While diners wait for their table, they can take a tour of the historic home and even see a mantle built back in 1776.

FOX8 Foodie, Shannon Smith, shows us how the inn and restaurant are giving guests a delicious taste of history.