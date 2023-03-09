GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — March Madness is here and Bojangles is teaming up with the ACC Tournament to offer free sausage biscuits to college basketball fans.

Throughout the rest of the ACC tournament which continues every day until Saturday, every time any ACC team scores 77 points or more, Bojangles will give fans a free sausage biscuit the next day.

The deal is valid at participating Bojangles locations with online ordering available. To get the deal, you must download the Bojangles app and use the promo code “ACC” to get the free sausage biscuit.

“As if the competition isn’t steep enough, we want to up the ante by putting sausage biscuits on the line so everyone visiting Greensboro, from near and far, can enjoy Bojangles on us.” Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles

For example, if you are a fan of Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, UNC, or Pitt. Since your squad crossed the 77-point threshold on Wednesday, win or lose, you’re entitled to a free biscuit.

The “ACC” code is valid any time an ACC team scores 77 points, so don’t worry Wake Forest fans who are disappointed with the team’s 74-72 loss to Miami today. As long as one of Duke, Pitt, Clemson, Virginia, UNC or NC State scores 77 points you will be able to drown your sorrows with a free sausage biscuit on Friday.

Duke will face off against Pitt at 2:30 p.m. followed by UNC-Virginia at 7 p.m. and NC State-Clemson at 9:30 p.m.