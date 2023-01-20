MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new food joint is making its way to Downtown Mount Airy!

Boo’s Kitchen is a small family-owned business that will offer authentic Italian and American cuisines made with only the freshest ingredients and a small-town charm.

The restaurant will serve a wide variety of dishes from scrumptious Italian pasta, to classic American burgers, hot sandwiches, a dessert menu and much more.

The current business hours for Boo’s Kitchen are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p..m. The restaurant is located at 237 North Main Street in Mount Airy.

Boo’s Kitchen is also hiring and has openings for all positions. Contact them at (347) 794-8239 for more information on the job openings.