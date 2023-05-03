(WGHP) — After not-so-subtle hints, Sheetz revealed that “boba tea”—specifically with popping pearls as opposed to the traditional tapioca pearls—is rolling out across the country.

Traditionally, boba are tapioca pearls with a chewy texture. Sheetz will be offering mango-flavored popping pearls, an alternative style of boba. Unlike tapioca pearls, popping pearls have a thin skin and contain fruit-flavored juice. When you bite down on the pearls, they pop, hence the name.

The mango popping pearls will be available as an add-on for lemonade and Sheetz’s iced “refresherz.” The boba will cost an additional $1.79.

The company said that boba will be available at all Sheetz locations starting Wednesday.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a drink that features edible balls usually served in tea with or without milk. The popular drink got its start in Taiwan in the 1980s and made its way to the U.S. in the 90s. IBISWorld reports that there are 3,601 bubble tea shops in the United States as of 2023.