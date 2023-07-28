GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville has been named the “Best Fast Food Breakfast” and the “Best Regional Fast Food” in the United States, according to USA Today’s 10Best.

Biscutiville was the only fast-food restaurant to win multiple awards on the list.

The breakfast-time favorite was founded right here in the Piedmont Triad, and its headquarters is located in Greensboro.

The awards are quite an accomplishment since Biscuitville got its start selling a very different style of food.

Maurice Jennings opened the first two stores that would go on to become Biscutiville under the name “Moutainbrook Fresh Bread & Milk” in Burlington in 1966, according to the company website.

A year later, Jennings opened several “Pizzaville” stores which, of course, sold pizzas. Also, Pizzaville served made-from-scratch biscuits for breakfast alongside a jelly bar.

Eventually, the biscuits became such a hit that a biscuit-focused location called “Biscuitville” was opened in Danville, Virginia, in 1975. Three years later, eight more Biscuitvilles opened, including in North Carolina, and the rest is history.

Biscuitville now has 76 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

In 2022, a distribution center was opened in Burlington.

“We are honored by this recognition and are grateful for our teams who work hard every day to deliver on our purpose of Enhancing Lives by Serving Others,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our guests tell us they want high quality, delicious food served with authentic southern hospitality and we are genuinely committed to meeting their needs. We also appreciate our local partners who produce our locally sourced ingredients and who are equally committed to delivering the highest quality products.”

There were a few other restaurants that were founded in North Carolina that placed in the top 10 for both “Best Fast Food Breakfast” and “Best Regional Fast Food.”

Bojangles, which was founded in Charlotte in 1977, landed in seventh place for “Best Fast Food Breakfast” and tenth place for “Best Regional Fast Food.”

Hardee’s, which was founded in Greenville in 1960, was named sixth place for “Best Fast Food Breakfast.”

A Hardee’s restaurant is shown in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Cook Out, finished in ninth place for “Best Regional Fast Food.” One spot ahead of Bojangles on the list.

The popular drive-thru style restaurant got its start on Randleman Road in Greensboro in 1989.

Since then, Cook Out has now expanded across the nation with locations in 10 states.

Cook Out can now be found in:

North Carolina

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Maryland

South Carolina

Mississippi

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Cook Out still conducts business in the Triad as it has a corporate headquarters in Thomasville.