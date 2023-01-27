(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat!

The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore.

Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order.

Blue Denim

217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

DINNER & DRINKS MENU | mysite (bluedenimgso.com)

(336) 676-5689

Blue Denim is a southern-style restaurant located in downtown Greensboro. The family-owned business specializes in Cajun and Creole cuisines.

“What a cute place for a date night! We made a last minute reservation for a Thursday evening. They were getting crowded and no longer taking walk ins at this point, but we were lucky enough to have a seat as soon as we got there. Service was welcoming and informative with their specials for the evening. I got a the Bourbon mixed drink and my husband had a beer. Fixed nicely Starting off with the Delta Ribs.. wow! the flavor was incredible! So tender and juicy, I almost wanted to order them as an entree. I got the Shrimp and grits, and my husband got the Gumbo Yaya. Full of flavor and spices! The gumbo had really nice heat to it as well. Really enjoyed our visit here. Looking forward to the next visit.” A Yelp review

Mon Closed Tue 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Wed 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Thu 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Fri 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Sat 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Sun Closed Business hours

Scrambled Southern Diner

2417 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

Scrambled Southern Diner (scrambledgreensboro.com)

(336) 285-6590

Scrambled Southern Diner is located in the heart of Greensboro on Spring Garden Street just past the campus of UNC Greensboro.

“In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am. And Don’t Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Marys, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become ‘The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street’.” Our story section of the Scrambled website

Mon 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Tue 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wed 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thu 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Fri 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Sat 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Sun 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Business hours

“Best breakfast/brunch in Greensboro! Absolutely delicious and worth every second of the wait. The parking can be a little anxiety inducing for folks such as myself, but I’ve never had a problem parking up the street around the corner by the large building up there. Just make sure you arrive before you’re famished and expect to wait a little while. Highly recommend joining the waitlist on your phone then checking in upon arrival, very seamless process. While the waiting area can get pretty packed, it’s very quaint and cute with a good amount of seating. The restaurant itself is SO adorable and decorated very cozily. There is a bar that I didn’t realize was there which we would have taken advantage of, but now we know for next time! Despite a bit of a wait, our food came out super fast, hot, and fresh. The Chicken Little is my go to order. A large sized fried piece of chicken over top one of their pillowy, buttery biscuits, covered in luscious sausage gravy. The cheddar grits are delightful and hit the spot. The waffle is also delicious and a nice size for the price. I did not get a pancake but someone next to us did and it is HUGE! The Country Style skillet is absolutely amazing. You can choose to have hash browns or grits at the bottom and the waitress recommended grits so we elected to go with it. Great choice! On top of the bottom layer, two eggs cooked to order, meat of your choice, melty cheese, all finished off with that luscious sausage gravy. You really can’t beat Scrambled. The prices are pretty on par with other spots but far better quality and you can get two meals out of it depending on your hunger level. You absolutely HAVE to try it!” A Yelp review

Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi

6010 Landmark Center Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407

(336) 505-7788

Hokkaido ramen & sushi – Japanese Restaurant in Greensboro (hokkaidoramensushi.com)

This Greensboro-based Japanese restaurant offers a variety of traditional cuisines including curry dishes, a sushi bar, rolls, rice, noodles and hibachi bowls.

“I was so pleased with this new sushi spot! Every year on Christmas, my family goes to get Asian for dinner. This was one of the only spots open, so we decided to give it a try. So glad we did! Not only was it clean, well decorated, and spacious, but the menu was extensive. I was in the mood for sushi, but their ramen looks incredible. We started with a few soups, edamame, and dumplings. The portions were large and flavorful. Onto the sushi… oh my! We had 8 or 9 rolls I believe. One specialty roll was shaped like a heart! All the rolls were tasty and I could tell there were great quality ingredients. I loved every single bite. Now, the best part: all of that was less than $100! I didn’t really notice the price difference when ordering, but once all those items were added up, it was a pleasant surprise. The amount of food we got would have been about $130 at one of our other favorites. It is located conveniently off of Wendover, so be sure to make a point to visit!” A Yelp review

Mon 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM Tue 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM Wed 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM Thu 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM Fri 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM Sat 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM Sun 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM Business hours

Hops Burger Bar

2419 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

Hops Burger Bar | Fine Burgers & Fine Beers

(336) 235-2178

“A Salt of the Earth Restaurant that Features only the Finest Ingredients. We serve Our Superior Blend of Angus Beef, the finest of Craft Beers, and Locally Grown Ingredients.” Hops’ website

“If there’s any place that is consistent day in and day out– it has to be Hop’s burger bar. We’ve been frequenting Hop’s since they opened. We’ve tried it all from the appetizers (wings, fried goat cheese and crab cake balls, onion rings to fried green tomatoes) to the entrees (North Carolinian, hops classic, Cuban to the crabby patty) and nearly every wall-of-fry offering — all simply delicious. The GOAT aka Spicy Goat is top tier when it comes to sweet and savory. Spicy pepper jelly, goat cheese and applewood bacon may be the greatest trio I’ve ever had on a burger. Hop’s — you’re our favorite! See you again soon.” A Yelp review

Mon 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Tue 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Wed 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Thu 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Fri 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM Sat 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM Sun 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Business hours

913 Whiskey Bar & Southern Kitchen

913 South Chapman Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

913 Whiskey Bar & Southern Kitchen

(336) 617-4291

Located less than a mile away from UNC Greensboro, 913 Whiskey Bar & Southern Kitchen serves up southern classics and a variety of adult beverages.

“We enjoyed a delicious, relaxing Sunday brunch, sitting in the shade on the outdoor patio. Stepheni provided excellent service with a professional, friendly attitude. We started out with crispy deviled eggs which are certainly worth a try. Main courses were the Whiskey Burger (delicious, generous portion with tasty fries), Shrimp & Grits (creamy grits with a rich, flavorful sauce) and the Cheesy Pig Skillet (Mac and cheese with pulled pork). We were all quite satisfied and full so ordered the Bourbon Chocolate Bread to go. It was big enough to share and very good. Shout out to Xavier in the kitchen who whipped up a beautiful, creative and delicious funnel cake topped with ice cream, strawberries and a toasted marshmallow – this is a winner and deserves a place on the menu! Thanks 913 for a satisfying and lovely meal” A Yelp review

Mon Closed Tue 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Wed 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Thu 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Fri 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM (Next day) Sat 5:00 PM – 12:00 AM (Next day) Sun 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Business hours

The Table

139 South Church Street Asheboro, NC 27203

THE TABLE (thetablefarmbakery.com)

(336) 736-8628

“The building we call home was built in 1925 as an office building connected to the Cranford Hosiery Mill, the center of a thriving community built around industry. The slow decay and eventual departure of that once vibrant industry left the building vacant and in need of the redemptive grace of a new vision. Pioneering something often begins with a soft yearning, a steady hunger that rolls into a hearty flame. The need for a commonplace in the heart of Asheboro stoked those embers. The once empty vessel of the building was refitted and reformed into what we now know as The Table. For Dustie this was an open invitation — a meeting place around the table. Tables take on the symbol of acceptance in the sanctuary of our homes. Tables become our Sabbath places, forcing us to pause from the mundanity and whirling of our lives. Sharing meals. Unloading our burdens. Tight embraces. Communing in dreams and bright-eyed hopes. At The Table, there is always a seat for one more.” Our story section of The Table’s website

Mon Closed Tue 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM Wed 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM Thu 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM Fri 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM Sat 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Sun Closed Business hours

“This place!!!! Sooooo adorable the cutest little bakery and restaurant. The food was so fresh.. the pastries so aesthetically pleasing, warm, fresh, and expertly handmade and crafted. I went once and have been back twice already! The chocolate croissant is fabulous ( ask for it to be warmed), the grilled cheese was phenomenal with the tomatoe soup that was so good I should of asked for the recipe. My brother got the classic breakfast sandwich which was bomb and I took a bite of the pasta salad.. best I’ve ever had. You can definitely tell this place takes their time with everything they make and the ambiance is just incredible. I’m visiting here and so far there’s nothing like the table in this town! Thank you so much for your friendly service, bright and beautiful restaurant, and delicious food!” A Yelp review

Magnolia 23

23 South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203

Home | Mysite (magnolia23.com)

“Magnolia 23 is a family-owned restaurant, specializing in authentic southern cuisine, in the heart of North Carolina. In operation since 2009, Magnolia 23 has attracted locals and tourists from afar and has gained statewide and national honors for their southern specials, most notably the fried chicken. We stick to family recipes passed down from several generations and offer traditional southern classics from fried chicken, collard greens, candied yams, mac and cheese, chicken and dumplings, catfish, pintos, cornbread and so much more We believe that every day at Magnolia should feel like Sunday afternoon supper at Grandma’s! Magnolia 23 has been owned and operated by the Simmons family for over 10 years.” About section of Magnolia 23’s website

Mon Closed Tue Closed Wed 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thu 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Fri 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Sat Closed Sun 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Business hours

“Visited on Mother’s Day and was super surprised we were seated as fast as we were, and despite the crowd our service was superb. Our food arrived hot and relatively quick, exactly how we wanted it. The Menu is on a chalkboard, my sister who is a regular told us the sides are usually the same, and fried chicken (a favorite) is always on the board. We had a party of (4) – We had (2) Fried Chickens, a Turkey & Dressing, and the Porkchops. The Fried Chicken was everything it was rumored to be – Amazing !!! My wife let me nibble on hers, I wish I would have ordered the Fried Chicken. I had Turkey, which was good, but the Chicken was better. My Brother said the Porkchop was good, but slightly dry, said he should have also done the chicken. The sides were very good, we had it all, the yams, mashed potatoes, collards, white beans, and cornbread. The sweet tea was Southern good, and our mason jar was never empty.

Overall, a 5 Star Experience and will be back on our next visit to North Carolina.” A Yelp review

Freeman’s Grub & Pub

1820 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

Freeman’s Grub & Pub | Greensboro NC | Facebook

(336) 333-3399

Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US.

As their name suggests, Freeman’s specializes in food and adult beverages.

Drink options include liquor infusions that are “made in the cellar” as well as cocktails and a variety of wines and beers.

Food options include a menu of sandwiches as well as BBQ favorites like pulled pork and smoked beef brisket.

Freeman’s also offers a variety of starters to snack on as well as dessert and kids’ menus.

“I stopped by for a quick drink because I’d seen the spiked hot chocolate on their Instagram. And boy was it worth it! So yummy and had just the right amount of buzzzzzz to it. Felt like a warm hug after a long day. The bartender was very nice and we chatted some. And ‘The Santa Clause’ was on the television which made the whole moment feel perfect. I look forward to visiting again to try out some food!” A Yelp review

Freeman’s also has garnered award recognition locally as they earned the titles of “Best Bloody Mary in Guilford County” and “The Coolest Small Bar” in The Triad’s Best Yes! Weekly’s Readers Choice Awards in 2022.

Mon 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Tue 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Wed 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Thu 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Fri 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM Sat 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM Sun 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Business hours

Southern Roots

119 E Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282

Southern Roots (southernrootsfoods.com)

(336) 882-5570

“Our Food and People are a Celebration We select the Finest Ingredients to Honor the Earth and Ourselves, as we are One in the Same. We Support Local Farmers and Sustainable Agriculture. Our Food is prepared with Love.” About section of Southern Roots’ website

Mon Closed Tue 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM Wed 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM Thu 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM Fri 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM Sat 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM Sun Closed Business hours

“I dropped into Southern Roots at lunch time with a fellow Yelp Elite. We came here as a back up plan since our first choice restaurant happens to still be closed to general service. This all being said I will not say they Southern Roots is a second choice type place, if you try it yourself you’d know it deserves to be first!! You walk past a really awesome patio area when you walk to the front door (which is actually in the back). I can’t wait to come back and sip cocktails on this patio, for real!! We were greeted, seated, and given the run down by a friendly server named Stone (like the rock) LOL…. Stone went over popular items and gave us some suggestions from the menu. We started with the Gouda Pimento Cheese dip appetizer. This was the BEST pimento cheese I have ever had. Honestly I could sit and eat an entree sized portion for lunch! We also ordered the fish taco, the catfish, and the shrimp BLT. We also tried the eggplant fries which were out of this world good!! Everything we ordered was flavorful and unique. I can’t wait to come back to try more off the menu and even try a dessert!!” A Yelp review

Machete

600 C Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401

MACHETE (machetegso.com)

(336) 265-8859

“Welcome to MACHETE. This is not a restaurant, this is our home; you are not our customer, you are our guest. Simple perfection and casual professionalism are our objectives, and we aim to delight and arouse the senses without being pretentious. We source the best ingredients locally and from around the world to fulfill our vision of creating distinctive, delicious, beautiful comfort food and cocktails. Our philosophy is that food should not only be delicious, it should also be creative, evoke memories, and be a communal experience to catch up with old friends and make new ones. We encourage you to have fun, laugh, and enjoy everyone around you. Peace, love, and full bellies! MACHETE is also available for private dinners, parties, and events. Let us know more about what you’re looking for in our events form on this page.” Machete’s website

Mon Closed Tue 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Wed 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Thu 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Fri 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Sat 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Sun Closed Business hours

“A small plate place with a tremendous punch. A menu full of eclectic options with their added twist. We started with shrimp and grits; served as squares with the shrimp ground into the polenta. Next we enjoyed the potatoes, roasted cauliflower, duck carnitas, squash and pork loin. Nothing came out as I would image but each dish presented a very unique experience – artistic like. The presentation was one of a kind with flavors that are out of this world. Service was also second to none. My experience with other tapas style restaurants is the meal takes excessively long due to the wait time between dishes. However, this was not the case. Within seconds of finishing a plate it was quickly removed and we never had to wait to order additional plates. Highly recommended!” A Yelp review