GREENSBORO, N.C. — HMSHost is laying off 42 people at Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to a WARN notice.

The layoffs will take effect on Oct. 15 and are listed as permanent layoffs in the notice.

HMSHost is part of Autogrill S.p.A. — the world’s largest provider of food and beverage services for travelers, according to the company’s website.