Foam donations help homeless in High Point

Being a skilled craftsman is something David Merritt doesn’t take lightly.

“Well, I took carpentry two years into high school so I know a little bit,” said Merritt, carpenter at Tiny House Community Development.

His passion for working with lumber and a period of falling on rough times brought him to Tiny House Community Development.

“I was on the street for almost 10 years. It was kind of hard dealing with the weather especially when it’s real cold. People are going to the winter shelters,” Merritt said.

Merritt’s luck changed in 2018 when he got a place of his own in the Hammer Tiny House Community.

Overtime his talents working with his hands expanded. Now he’s using them for a bigger purpose, keeping the environment clean by tearing down the used foam and making them into ingots.

The site processes nearly 45 pounds of foam every day. Each ingot is sent to New Jersey where they’re made into all sorts of items, like picture frames.

All of the money is then given back to the non-profit. money that will keep Merritt busy.

“Before this COVID hit, I would help serve breakfast at Grace Community Church and I was cooking French toast at the time. People loved my French toast,” Merritt said.

Now he’s hoping his extra effort will help build an appreciation for his workmanship.

“This changed my life a whole lot,” he said.

Tiny House Community Development is constructing 10 new houses in High Point located at 401 Hay St. Residents can take clean and dry foam packaging products and food service containers to 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in the drop off bins.