Flower shop delivering happiness to those quarantined

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM ) -- While we are facing a lot of uncertainties because of coronavirus (COVID-19), many people are stepping up to help others.

ZuZu's Petals in Fayetteville is putting smiles on the faces of those who can't leave their homes. The flower shop teamed up with the Meals on Wheels program to make surprise flower arrangement deliveries.

Owner Cindy Stevenson said the deliveries were such a success and she plans to continue to do it.

The public can now donate arrangements and ZuZu's will deliver free of charge.

She says during this time it is important to step up and do things for each other.

"I think we all want to help, we may have our differences but where the rubber hits the road we want to help each other and make sure everyone is okay," Stevenson said.

If you would like to donate an arrangement, click here: zuzusnwa.com/pages/covd-19

For more information on volunteering with Meals on Wheels, click here: aaanwar.org