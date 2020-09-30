Florida woman misses out on $1,000 lottery prize due to mail mishap; alternate winner paid

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — A woman was told to give up a $1,000 lottery prize after a mail issue meant the Florida Lottery couldn’t confirm the winning ticket, WFLA reports.

Last month, Sue Burgess won $1,000 in a Second Chance Lottery drawing. The Florida Lottery used the contact information provided with the registered ticket to contact her.

In order to pay out the winnings, the Florida Lottery asked that Burgess either leave the ticket in a lottery dropbox or mail in her winning ticket because all lottery offices in the area had been shut down due to the pandemic.

She opted for certified mail to make sure that nothing went wrong.

Burgess had one week to get the ticket to the Florida Lottery, and, according to tracking information, the mail got to the Tallahassee post office at 7:12 a.m. on Aug. 12, according to WFLA.

However, the ticket never made it to its destination.

“They said, ‘no ticket, no prize,” Burgess told WFLA.

The Florida Lottery ended up paying an alternate winner.

Due to the unusual circumstances, the lottery has agreed to pay Burgess, but only if the package turns up with a postmark showing that it was mailed before the deadline.

Six weeks later, the package is still missing.

The U.S. Postal Service is still working to figure out what happened.

WFLA reports that the Postal Service said in a statement, “The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our customers. We apologize to this specific customer for any inconvenience they may have experienced. In this specific instance, we are continuing to work with the lottery office to confirm receipt of the mailpiece.”