Florida woman discovers python in washing machine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman says she’s still shaken after discovering a python in her washing machine.

She say sshe only realized it was a snake when she reached her hand inside.

Emily Visnic was going to load her washer when she saw something that appeared to be made of snakeskin. She thought it was clothing.

When she reached her arm, she discovered just how wrong she was as the object slithered.

Visnic ran out of her apartment and found maintenance men who removed the snake.

They did not tell her what they did with it.

Days later, Visnic is still on edge.

“The first couple of days were tough,” she said. “I was really, really freaked out. I kept thinking it was cause the thing kept hissing. So like I was walking around my car, ‘Did I just hear a hiss or did I just hear that move?'”

Animal Control speculates that the snake is an escaped pet that got into Visnic’s apartment through the fence, and they believe it is an isolated incident.

The day before, a neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss. That leads Animal Control to believe it was traveling through the building’s vents.