Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida teacher is accused of stealing drugs from a colleague’s purse, according to Jacksonville deputies.

The victim in Jacksonville says she had three Adderall pills in her purse on Feb. 19.

When she went to take the prescription, the pills were gone.

Surveillance video shows fellow teacher Megan Mary Jones was the only person to enter the room, officials said.

Jones, 28, is charged with grand theft of a controlled substance, which is a felony.