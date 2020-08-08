Florida sheriff’s office lieutenant dies of COVID-19-related illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lieutenant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida died from a COVID-19-related illness on Wednesday, police say, First Coast News reports.

Lt. Chris Cunningham, 48, died after more than 20 years of service.

Thank you Lt., for being a strong leader for so many in this agency all these years – you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/CHdp135Ar7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 6, 2020

Cunningham served in the Navy for eight years.

His son, Cameron, says that he jogged every day and didn’t have any health complications.

Cunningham leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and children.

Cameron sent First Coast News the following statement, detailing what he wants people to remember about his father:

“My dad was a great father, he took care of my brother and I as well as his family. He took pride in everything he did, and put all his heart and effort into anything he did. He was a hardworking man who always pursued a challenge. He had the heart of a lion and his roar will forever live on. We will love him till Infinity and beyond and know he will be there every step of the way, spiritually and emotionally. Love you dad.”