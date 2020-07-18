Florida sheriff says 3 young men were ‘massacred’ during a fishing trip

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Grady Judd is calling the “massacre” of three young men during a fishing trip one of the worst murder scenes he’s witnessed in his career.

Brandon Rollins, 27, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23, planned to meet up for “night fishing” on Friday.

“It’s about as far out in the middle of the woods as you can get,” Judd said. “It’s a peaceful area. There’s a beautiful lake where three very close friends were going fishing last night.”

Judd said Damion was the first to arrive at the lake. Investigators believe he was murdered as soon as he arrived by one or more individuals.

As Tillman was being murdered, Rollins and Springfield arrived in a separate vehicle. Detectives believe they were killed immediately in a shooting.

“Here’s what the murderers didn’t count on,” Judd said. “One of our victims, Brandon Rollins, was able to call his father and say, ‘help.’”

Judd said Rollins’ father drove to the lake when he heard the call, and he saw what happened when he arrived.

The father was able to speak to his son before he died.

Judd could not say whether the murders were targeted or random.

“One or more murderers that killed three people in a little country community,” he continued. “A very safe, very quiet community. Murdered them while they were on their way to go catfishing last night.”

Judd said there is a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the murderers in the case.

“I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst I’ve been to,” Judd said.