Florida officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging under overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida officers found a mannequin dressed in a police uniform hanging under an overpass, Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting a potential “suicide by hanging” at Interstate 95 around 6:20 a.m.

The responding officer found a mannequin in a pig mask dressed as an NYPD officer.

Crime scene detectives will process the DNA in an effort to identify the whoever is responsible for the incident.

“We are thankful that this was not a real person,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has any information on who may be responsible for this is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSO anonymously at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Happening now @JSOPIO and @JFRDJAX on scene after a Mannequin dressed as a police officer along I-95 was discovered hanging from the over pass @FCN2go has a crew on the scene and will be working for more details throughout the day pic.twitter.com/zgSaJb8zFG — Joe (@tvjoe12) June 20, 2020