Florida man who was arrested for domestic battery died after he jumped into bay with handcuffs on

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who was being arrested for domestic battery is dead after he jumped into a bay with handcuffs on, officials say.

On Sunday night, officers with the Treasure Island Police Department responded to a home around 7:40 when they were told about a domestic disturbance.

When the officers arrived, they investigated the complaint, and Donnie Brownlow Jr., 33, was arrested for domestic battery.

He was taken to a police department where he waited to be taken to jail in a van.

While he was handcuffed and being escorted to the van, he broke free and jumped into Boca Ciega Bay, detectives say.

Paramedics pulled Brownlow out of the water and performed CPR.

He was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m.