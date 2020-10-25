Florida man shot neighbor’s 6-month-old Labrador retriever puppy, investigators say

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man shot a neighbor’s 6-month-old Labrador retriever puppy in August after it cornered his Chihuahua, police say, WEAR reports.

On Aug. 8, Anthony Bain, 29, shot the dog, named Charlie, in the snout after it reportedly pinned one of his dogs under a truck.

Bain tried to call Charlie over. He said the dog snapped and was acting aggressively, so Bain shot him before leaving the house.

A .22 bullet was found in Charlie’s throat after he was taken to see a veterinarian.

Bain was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Wednesday, according to jail records.

He was then released on $2,500 bond.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8