TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man accused of burying his father’s dog alive allegedly laughed about killing the poodle mix when interviewed by detectives.

According to an affidavit, police were called to a disturbance at a home in Clearwater at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

They said Tyler Crevasse and his father got into a physical altercation after Crevasse allegedly buried his father’s poodle mix, which his father had owned for 18 years. Police said the father was struck in the nose twice while confronting his son. They had both been drinking, according to the report.

When interviewed by detectives, Crevasse admitted to killing the dog two days before their fight. He said the dog was still alive when he wrapped it in a wet towel and placed it in a hole where another dog was buried.

He said he buried the dog because it was old, and he thought it was already dying.

“The defendant kept laughing while he was making these statements,” the affidavit said.

Police said Crevasse told them where the dog was buried and they found its remains.

Crevasse, 33, was arrested for cruelty to animals and domestic battery, then booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he’s being held on a $10,000 bond.