CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man has been charged with murdering his own mother in a year-long plot Saturday, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said a neighbor called them to the Palms at Countryside Apartments when she heard a woman screaming for help at around 5 p.m.

Officers said they found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead in the apartment belonging to her son, 24-year-old Logan Lopez.

Logan Lopez told officers he lured his mother to his home after planning to put “an end to her” for a year. Major Natalia Illich-Hailey said he asked his mother to bring him his mail.

“He came up behind [her] and struck her with a hammer,” Illich-Hailey said.

The police said the 24-year-old beat her with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times.

“You see the worst of people, but you don’t see this brutality very often,” the major said.

According to the department, Logan Lopez had no criminal history but was taken into custody under the Baker Act. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

An autopsy on Mary Beth Lopez is underway to determine the extent of her injuries before her death.