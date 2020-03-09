Florida dog missing for over two months found in Michigan

A lost dog from Miami for two months will soon be heading back home after being found 1,400 miles away, WNEM reports.

Kris Gibson discovered the dog named Simba in her yard last week in Michigan.

She took the two-year-old Presa Canario to a local animal hospital where they scanned his microchip.

With that information, workers were able to track down his owners.

"We had all seen recently a story on the news about a dog that was cross country," said Kassidy Gruno, a vet assistant. "We were like 'Oh my gosh. That's so crazy, that would never happen here!' Then a couple weeks later, here we are. It's pretty awesome."

Gibson is currently exploring options for getting Simba back to his family in Miami.

"The owners were very happy,” Gibson said. “He's been missing for two and a half months. They're excited to get him back"

It's still a mystery how he got away and ended up so far from home.

"I couldn't believe that he was from Florida," Gibson said. "Still trying to figure out how he got all the way up here. I don't think we will ever know."