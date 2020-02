Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Rising floodwaters forced people living in a Winston-Salem apartment complex from their homes on Thursday evening.

Colonial Estates Apartments on Bethania Station Road was evacuated.

The American Red Cross is working to find a place for everyone living in the complex to stay for the night.

Authorities said there is concern that the water around the complex will continue to rise throughout the night.