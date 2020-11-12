Flooding closes Marketplace Mall in Winston-Salem; day care at mall evacuated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flooding on Thursday caused the Marketplace Mall on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem to close.
A day care at the mall was evacuated. Twelve children and four employees were evacuated from the day care.
Winston-Salem police said no water got into the building and evacuations were done as a precaution.
