Fleetwood man killed in 3-vehicle crash on US 421; Wilkesboro man, Tennessee man sent to hospital

BOONE, N.C. — A three-vehicle crash in Boone killed a Fleetwood man and sent a Wilkesboro man and a Tennessee man to the hospital, according to police.

At about 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, police, emergency crews responded to a crash on U.S. 421 near the intersection with Industrial Park Drive.

Two people were pinned inside the wreckage, and three were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say 59-year-old Lee J. Hamilton, of Fleetwood was found unresponsive at the scene. He died at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Hamilton,” the police department said.

He was the only one in a 2015 Toyota Rav4 during the crash.

Officers say 35-year-old Carlos Diaz-Zambrano, of Wilkesboro, and 20-year-old Jordan Edesking, of Mountain City, Tennessee, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before they were released.

Diaz-Zambrano was behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and Edesking was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty.

All three vehicles were completely destroyed.

Lee J. Hamilton, 59, of Liberty Landing, Fleetwood

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the crash.